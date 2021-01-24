(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 51

Something Rotten in Kislev & Fimir! A Brief Encounter

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 65

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 63

Larry [Mercenary] – I 58

Othmar [Spy] – I 56

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I54

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Karl Morgenthau [Artillerist] – I 45

Our team of Knights Panther take Johann Sumpfer’s boat and head across the lake to find the old mine. It is a tight space, built to dwarven specifications instead of human. But there are definite signs of recent use and a trail of blood along the rusted tracks leading deeper in.

Within the mines there are large pools of water seeping in from the swamp, exploratory tunnels that twist and turn into the rock, and odd sounds.

And odd lights.

Checking in on the lights and sounds from the deep pool, they are ambushed from behind by the fimir sorcerer (a Dirach) with a fireball. The impact strikes Wilhelm clean in the chest and he explodes into a flash of steaming gold coins and little roasted chunks leaving only his smoking boots behind!

The fimir ducks back into the twisting caves as the party pursues – using one of Wilhelm’s flaming boots as a torch!

They lose track of it at a deep pool – beyond the back wall of the cave they can hear something screaming and howling… the water doesn’t quite come up to the back wall, and there is obviously another cave beyond. Holding torches high a few worked their way into the water, where the fimir tried to pull Nathander under with it. But firm in his faith, Brother Nathander kept his head above water and managed to land a powerful kick on the beast, breaking its neck and killing it outright.

Beyond the pool in the secondary cave they found the second missing fimir – a mere infant weighing no more than 30 to 40 pounds. And it bites.

With the tail of the dead fimir, and the infant in a sack, they left the mines and were met immediately outside by the fimir warband. The warband traded for the tail and infant (which they promptly killed) with the bodies of the two cultists the group was hunting for. As additional thanks, they also offered a medallion of thrice-blessed copper.

Back in Middenheim, they recruit a new mercenary to the team, one Karl Morgenthau, an Imperial Artillerist-in-training. He convinces Larry to purchase and attach a massive bolt-thrower to the war wagon – the ornate and oversized crossbow is nearly the size of the wagon itself and launches spears a terrible velocities.

Instead of heading to Talabheim by road, they then head south, back to Altdorf and aiming for Kemperbad where they can recover the now repaired Bawdy Countess from the Blucher shipping family and then sail her all the way to Kislev – probably adding 3 to 6 weeks to their estimated 3 to 4 week travel time.

Along the road to Altdorf they hear of raiding parties of beastmen and worse within the Drakwald. The woodsmen and trappers have left the area, leaving inns without easy access to wood, charcoal, and often food!

Between inns, deep within the Drakwald, they find that they are being watched from the woods. Flushing out the spy, it tuns out to be a wild woman who claims that these lands are overwhelmed by beastfolk and worse. She says she can lead them to a ring of standing stones within the forest where the raiders often take their rests or make their sacrifices…