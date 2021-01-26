The Wight’s Den (300 dpi promo)

Long ago this cave was expanded upon to serve as the home to a massive bark-skinned beastman, kept here by the priesthood of Nylea, god of the hunt, who they believed to be his mother. The beastman stayed in the long lower chamber, and food and offerings were thrown down by acolytes from the stone bridge thirty feet overhead.

The Wight’s Den (1200 dpi)

A single renegade priest remains – last survivor of that Nylean sect, cursed to eternal unlife because he dared to slay the beastman in self defense when he became trapped down here. While he typically remains in the chambers off the southeast corner of the grand hall (sitting among the strange wooden bones of the dead beastman), he will stalk after intruders in the dungeon as he knows the twists, turns, and stairs as only someone who has been living here in the dark for hundreds of years would.

The Wight’s Den (1200 dpi- no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,300 pixels (31 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,170 pixels wide or 4,340 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!