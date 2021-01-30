Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. I honestly didn’t think about the trailers for the new Dune release coming soon, so I was surprised to see the Sietch of Morning map as the most-voted-for map this month. For this release, I remastered the map and the re-release is at the customary 1200 dpi for my modern releases.

Sietch of Morning (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

In the desert, dug into rocky promontories and outcroppings, are the secret homes of the desert “nomads” – the sietches. The Sietch of Morning is a mid-sized sietch – acting not only as a village home for the desert folk, but incorporating a meeting hall and home for a small cult of the sisterhood.

Like most successful sietches, the Sietch of Morning incorporates a number of wind traps to draw air down deep into the rock where moisture is trapped and extracted to maintain a small reservoir of water for the people. Off the side of this reservoir are the chambers of the sisterhood, and above it are the sietch gardens.

Sietch of Morning (1200 dpi)

The wind traps are too small and twisting for anything but the smallest of shape-shifters to use to enter the sietch. But there are three other entrances – two watch points fairly high up on the rocky faces to the north and south, and an entrance with a secured metal door on a lower ledge to the east. While some sietches with gardens have open air access to the gardens (encouraging the few birds in the regions to come and go), Sietch of Morning has sealed off the upper access to the gardens with windows – allowing sunlight in without losing moisture to the desert air.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 600 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown background) is not included in this commercial use license.