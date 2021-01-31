(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 52

Uhmmmm, folks, this isn’t the road to Kislev!

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 63

Larry [Mercenary] – I 58

Othmar [Spy] – I 56

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I54

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Karl Morgenthau [Artillerist] – I 45

In the woods they warily follow the weird woman to the standing stones and a scene of horror. Human entrails and blood cover much of the stones, and the symbols of chaos on these stones have been damaged and smeared over with new symbols of bloody wolves and red snow.

The remains of a number of humans are dumped in the brush nearby – a couple of itinerant Sigmarite priests and a few other travellers.

Then the screaming starts. Something bestial dying in the woods not that far from the circle. When the group arrives there is a single dead beastman with a wolf’s head nearly completely destroyed.

Following a trail from the dead beastman, they come to a camp of a cell of the Sons of Ulric – the extremist Ulrican sect that they met back in session 32 attempting to assassinate the Grand Theogonist, Yorri XV. Living in the woods like a pack of insurgent werewolves, they are trying to reconquer the Drakwald from the beastmen who have seen massive growth both in boldness and in numbers in recent years. Of course, the Sons of Ulric believe that this is because the heart of the Empire is beset by rot as a demon tutors the Emperor in matters of faith while disguised as the Grand Theogonist and promoting the Sigmarite Heresy.

Negotiating a quick (and probably short-lived) peace with the Sons of Ulric, they are brought “up to date” on their activities by the priest Norbert Kassebaum – in addition to dealing with the beastmen problem, they worry that they are being hunted. Another cell of the Sons has gone missing, and all that was left at their campsite were explosives – something that Ulric would never stand for. The local beastmen run in “herds” of twelve to fifty, and they estimate that there are a few dozen herds in the region. The closest herds work together to take advantage of the massive Gor at least ten feet tall that runs with one of the herds on occasion.

The Sons have completed their fighting and hunting for the day and are settling in to wait for the night hunting of the beastmen – the party is far too impatient to sit and wait, but they do partake of a small meal with the sons to keep things friendly.

Gisela Hielscher, the wild woman, tells them about another circle of stones nearby that the beastmen hold as sacred – smaller stones set in a larger circle that they don’t use for sacrifices, but as some sort of memorial and sacred space for the herds.

Grabbing a few fetishes from these “herdstones” seems to trigger the beastmen deeper in the woods and they come rushing to the stones. They crash out of the woods full of piss and vinegar, but are quickly repulsed by the combined might of the group. As the fighting slows and the beastmen retreat, a horrific deep bellowing is heard from the east – towards the road.

At the road they find the massive Gor (indeed a mighty ten feet tall with huge horns) pinned to a tree and dead, struck by a massive bolt from the siege engine atop the war wagon.