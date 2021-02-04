Borderlands Caves – Level 2 East – (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

The Borderlands Caves are a complex of natural and creature-“built” caverns and associated dungeons where more “civilized” folk added their own living, working, and worshiping spaces to the caves. This particular section of the Borderlands Caves sits under the east side of level 1 and is accessed from above via areas 5 & 9 on that map (linking to areas 41 and 70, respectively) – as well as having exits to Level 3 East (via area 50) and the Worm Caves to the north (via area 65).

Borderlands Caves – Level 2 East – (1200 dpi)

This section of the dungeons were built up out of the honeycombing cave structures by the demon-worshiping Semut clans during the peak of their civilization. This area was developed as a space for worship and the summoning of creatures and denizens from beyond the veil.

Borderlands Caves – Level 2 East – (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 16,800 pixels (56 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,920 pixels wide or 7,840 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.