There are indeed many tiers of dungeons, ruins, and deep ritual spaces beneath the Abbey of the Iron Star. Now that infernal forces control the abbey, the understructures are infested with the Fallen – minor demons who have formed into tribes and staked out claims to various portions of the dungeons.

This particular region of the abbey understructures is the domain of the Red Smith – a foul demon that crafts weapons and trinkets out of blood and crystal alloyed with whatever is handy… he collects scrapings from the massive crystal in area 38, and does his smithing of the crystals and coagulated blood in a brass and iron brazier in chamber 31, quenching the finished pieces in the bubbling pool in chamber 29. The pool itself draws liquid from… elsewhere… and then channels the endless flow out of the chamber and into the lower levels of the dungeons.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

