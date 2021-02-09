Alturiak Manor (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

On the edge of Corvusuun, just before the city gives way to the scrub, are a number of fairly large walled estates. As with most of the structures away from the centre of the city, these are primarily sprawling single-story flat-roofed affairs and the largest of said have continued to sprawl until they take up most of the walled area of their compounds. This is the case for Alturiak Manor which has absorbed the coach house leaving a small back garden and front yard within the estate walls.

Alturiak Manor (1200 dpi)

From outside the walls, Alturiak Manor is similar to the other buildings in the area – flat roof, lots of 18″ tall windows just below roof level, in the same stucko as most of its neighbours (with some painted sections around windows & doors). What helps it stand apart is the central spire – a tower that extends a full story above the rest of the structure, and peaked with a tall pointed roof giving it another 12 feet of height. The spire is mostly decorative, with no ladder or stairs into the upper reaches (but is a great home for any flying guardian beast the owners may have).

Alturiak Manor (1200 dpi – no grid)

You will also note that, due to poor planning (or no one caring), the coach house and servants’ wing are poorly designed for access and for lighting. The servants wing and kitchen area all lack outside light access, making them dark and requiring candles or lamps to keep them lit. These structures were probably not originally intended this way, but as the structure grew and was restricted by the compound walls, things get a bit cramped. All other major rooms and suites have outside windows.

Also, all gongfarming outlets are along exterior walls, and only one requires coming inside the compound walls to access.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown background) is not included in this commercial use license.