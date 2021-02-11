Forbidden Halls (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Under many of the half-ruined structures of the Forbidden City are small dungeons, understructures, and of course the interconnected sewers and underhalls that are the warzone of the ghouls and wererats who hide below the Yuan-ti and mongrelfolk controlled surface. The Forbidden Halls sit under a half-collapsed temple, the stairs to which were blocked by a fallen wall of the temple until a few days ago when that debris was dislodged by a group of scavenging mongrelfolk.

Forbidden Halls (1200 dpi)

But it turns out the passages beneath the temple weren’t ever entirely sealed. Water flows through them from the swampy domain of the bullywugs (north on the map) before entering the sewers (east on the map). Following these waters, a small clan of bullywugs took up residence here and have so far repulsed the few wererats who discovered the location coming from the sewer side.

Forbidden Halls (1200 dpi – no grid)

And there are stone doors down here that remain locked since the fall of the temple above. The bullywugs haven’t found keys to the absurdly complex locks, and don’t have access to a knock spell to find out what is beyond those sealed portals…

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown background) is not included in this commercial use license.