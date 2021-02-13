Spellreach Tower (300 dpi promotional)

The convocation of the Celestial Order, magi of the Azyr, are not numerous nor influential in the city. The local convocation does, however, have fairly deep coffers and a well-maintained chapterhouse where visiting magi are welcomed and a moderate library of texts and scrolls has been accumulated for study.

Spellreach Tower (1200 dpi)

Their chapterhouse, Spellreach Tower, is built of heavy blue stone imported (or more likely summoned) from distant lands with many buttresses and arching ceilings and a pair of towers. The shorter tower is about 50 feet tall and has a massive dome as the upper level and a collection of artifacts, scrolls, and likenesses of elder magi of the order on display – the taller spire attached goes up another 20 feet above the dome and is used as a meeting space when important deliberations of the masters are required, and for the casting of rituals (after opening all four of the upper windows to allow the Azyr winds to blow through).

Spellreach Tower (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!