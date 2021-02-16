Percival’s Oubliette (300 dpi promo)

We don’t know where it came from… we can’t imagine where it goes.

There were no stairs here yesterday, but today the stairs seem ancient – descending into a dungeon old enough that the masonry crumbles when investigated too closely. We tried to ignore the stairs, ignore the hole into the underworld that just appeared in town, ignore the stale smell of old rot that comes up from the tear in our daily lives.

Percival’s Oubliette (1200 dpi)

Then the screaming started and we can’t ignore that anymore. Either we go in (or send others in) to find out where the screams are coming from and stop them, or soon the town will be abandoned because not one of us can sleep easily through these nightmares.

Percival’s Oubliette (1200 dpi – no grid)

This map is drawn based entirely on a dungeon map drawn by Percival Africa, age 7. I kept close to the dimensions and shapes of the original while adding my detail work and doing my best to interpret his map into my style. I have lost some of the wistful whimsy of the original, but am excited to make his work available in this manner.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

