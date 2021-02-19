Loreweaver Monastery (300 dpi promotional)

Atop the steep stony embankments of the Red River about a day’s travel from Letath is the Loreweaver Monastery where a group of cloistered servants of Hecate, goddess of magic & the moon. Most spend their days duplicating texts either to enlarge the cloister library or to trade to others for books they do not have. A smaller number work with handicrafts – crafting orbs, wands and other foci. These foci are always slightly magical of their own accord, crafted only at night and alloyed or inlayed with moonlight made solid.

As a shrine the Hecate, they also see a fair number of visitors seeking her magic or assistance with other spells, hexes, geases, and curses or wishing to access the cloister library. Others are less charitable towards the Loreweavers – seeing it as a den of witches and warlocks who prance about under the moon and pray to a dark and evil mistress and her many fire-breathing hounds.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

