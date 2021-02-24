The caves lead deep under the hillside, and the hills on each side of the caves were once mounds of stone dug out of the caves and left here, slowly gathering dirt and grass over the ages.

Somewhere back in the dark recesses is a temple to the Coalbone Clan dwarves’ dark lord of caves and grief. Within that temple is a pool of black liquid said to be the god’s tears. For generations, dwarves of the clan have been offering gold and gems as sacrifice – dropped into the black pool during ceremonies to help find new coal and to mourn the passing of clan members and the loss of the ancient earthship that the clan used to get to this world where they are now trapped.

And you know dwarves… there’s got to be a fortune in treasures in there.

Unfortunately, I’ve run across a limit of WordPress with this post. It seems a 28,800 pixel tall image is more than WordPress can handle in the backend. So the 1200 dpi versions of the map have been packed up in a zip file for your use. One has the grid, one does not.

Click here to download the zip file.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 3,600 pixels (12 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 840 pixels wide or 1,680 pixels wide, respectively.

