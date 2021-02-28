(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 54

The Affair of the Hidden Jewel & 30-50 Feral Hogs

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 63

Larry [Mercenary Captain] – I 58

Othmar [Spy] – I 56

Brother Nate [Witch Hunter] – I 54

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Karl Morgenthau [Artillerist] – I 45

Stumbling into Grusligdorf covered in ash and the stink of battle, they found a number of high quality horses outside the small common house of the village. Within they met a small team of templars of the order of the Hunters of Sigmar – knights dedicated to hunting Beastmen in the Drakwald region. They were returning to the Drakwald from Altdorf where they had just acquired new mounts and other important gear.

The drink served at the common house is exceptional – a fine light ale that seems to push away one’s worries and bring everything into perspective

While discussing how they should arrange to acquire the fine steeds of these templars, a wood elf huntress runs into town exclaiming that the wolves have gone too far this time and have pushed out of the forest and burned down one of the outlying farms.

When the templars, huntress, and group arrive at the farmhouse, it is of course the burned out remnants of the hogmother’s home and charcoal-burning operation.

Worse, the templars find the head of the hogmother’s flail which is screaming like a lost and hungry baby… and they seem to see it as such (as does Karl, who wasn’t present for the razing of the Hogmother’s). Managing to talk the templars out of fighting them outright, the group heads back to Delberz to consult with Franziska Lang about this atrocity. As they approach the town gates, the flail head loses the glamour that was making it appear to be an infant (but it doesn’t stop screaming and bawling). Franziska does some magics over the chaos-tainted chunk of metal, but does not have the power to silence it, let alone destroy it.

Bundling it in heavy sacking, they then seal it into a hefty wooden box which in turn is bolted to the floor in the battle wagon for transport to Altdorf where they plan on pulling strings to see the Grand Theogonist himself with this dread iron.

And then it is off into the woods again to find the castle of the Black Arrows (as a little extra money when arriving in Altdorf would be a nice bonus – the shopping there is excellent!)

They find the old castle as well as the secret entrance through the hollow oak.

Unfortunately, the entrance is no secret anymore. As they get to the end of the secret tunnel, someone starts pouring oil under the door at the end while the mad bomber once again starts raining bombs upon them via the hollow oak tree.

Fire, explosions, death, and mayhem ensue. It seems that Lauengram wasn’t really Kellerman’s thug, but a thug planted in Kellerman’s employ by the current Black Arrow. After hearing about the secret entrance, he bombed the party’s hotel room and then made haste back to the Black Arrow to warn his companions of the coming attack as well as the secret entrance. But his mad bombing ways are brought to a brutal end when he is double teamed by both Gottlieb and Larry – a truly deadly combination of blades.