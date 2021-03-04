Skull Maze (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Hidden away in the Kraá Hills, two days from the city of Sárku and from any of the Sákbe roads is the quiet maze-temple of Ákhmer, the Visage in the Mist. Ákhmer is one of the 108 greater aspects of Sárku the Five-Headed Lord of Worms, dedicated to lonely places and whisperer to those contemplating suicide. The maze-temple is purposefully silent and lonely – the priests and warrior attendants move about in near silence, whispering eulogies and catechisms to themselves as they avoid visitors to the complex.

The hexagonal pool deep within the complex bubbles and churns emitting a heavy mist and is attended by six skull-masked priests who stir it slowly with massive copper-plated paddles. The mist extends through the halls nearby and is visible at ankle level up to the stairs leading into the complex from the skull-configured standing stones at the entry terrace. Other chambers within the maze-temple have shrines to several of the other aspects of Sárku with Naupál of the Blackened Lips (an aspect dedicated to specific foul diseases) and Zaídza the Princess of the Liquescent Mould (who steals away children in their sleep).

This map was an experiment using hand-drawn patterns applied digitally to the piece – the hatching, as well as the stonework walls, are both hand-drawn patterns used as a pattern fill in Photoshop instead of drawing them individually for this map.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

