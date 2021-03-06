The Old Throne (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Little remains of old Wilton Keep, razed in the early years of the great war by the elves. A few crumbling remains of walls and fortifications atop the hill conceal the secret exit from the war room beneath the keep.

The Old Throne (1200 dpi)

All other access ways to the underkeep were destroyed in the fighting, and much of the subcomplex has collapsed. The secret entrance comes in behind the throne in the old war room and was meant as a secret escape tunnel if the keep were to fall. Now partially collapsed stairs lead down here and the further one gets from the old war room, the worse the shape of the complex gets.

The Old Throne (1200 dpi – no grid)

Nothing remains secret forever though, and someone has started using the old complex to gather their followers and supplies. The path to the secret door is fairly obvious – trampled grass and brush pushed aside shows the route, although finding the door itself and the catch to open it remain a challenge.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.