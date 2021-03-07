(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 55

The Affair of the Hidden Jewel

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 63

Larry [Mercenary Captain] – I 58

Othmar [Spy] – I 56

Brother Nate [Witch Hunter] – I 54

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Karl Morgenthau [Artillerist] – I 45

Undeterred, the group breaks into the castle dungeons and ends up fighting dozens of bandits. While they don’t suffer too badly, the melee is obviously out of control and every round more black arrows come rushing in. Under cover of explosives, they break free of the engagement and retreat back to the hollow oak while the Black Arrows fortify their position.

The Black Arrows weren’t expecting that the group had an artillerist and access to some light artillery – the sun rose to a parley between an injured black arrow and the party, and then later to further parleys with the Black Arrow herself from her battlements.

The Black Arrow (and the rest of the arrows) state flat out that they have no idea where the Blue Flame is. Her father never told her the location and insisted she’d figure it out by using her head. Combining this with the adamant “request” from Count Amadeus von Drakensberg for her head on a platter, Karl correctly deduces that the location of the jewel is tattooed to her scalp.

The map under her heavy red hair leads straight back to Kellerman’s tavern at the sign of the Crossed Lances. The tavern itself is abuzz with quiet activity, but Gottlieb successfully slips in and out of the place, now with the jewel that was buried under the dirt cellar floor.

Deciding not to deal with either Drakensberg nor Kellerman, they take the jewel and immediately head out in the night for Altdorf where they plan to pawn the jewel and do some shopping. If they can’t pawn one of the most famous jewels in the Empire in Altdorf, they have a backup plan in the form of the Tilean Mafia in Kemperbad where they are also picking up the Bawdy Countess.