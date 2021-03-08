Well Gurath (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

The clifftop citadel of Well Gurath fell to the hobgoblin hegemony a hundred and twenty years ago and was believed abandoned and ruined until Thren Silentflame, the Helltoothed Khan’s favoured sorcerer, established their command here. Now Well Gurath swarms with hobgoblins and their lesser kin – a dark blot on the edge of the wheatlands.

The fortress is a beacon to both the hobgoblins and those who would try to prevent the growth of the Khan’s hegemony. Thren has capped the steep roof of the bastion tower with perpetual magical flames visible from miles away to show off his sorcerous abilities, provide a rallying point for the goblins and hobgoblins of the local tribes, and really just to rub it in the faces of the nearby human settlers.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

