Grey stone tunnels lead from the Dungeon of the Coalbone Dwarves to this small complex and associated cavern and then to the Waystation along the Darkling River. The Shrouded Emperor is the title the Coalbone Dwarves have given to the remnants of their ruined Earthship – they remember tales of a time when the Emperor would direct them as a clan and as a military force, relaying information from other clans and Earthships and making tactical decisions based on the collected knowledge of the many clans. But the destruction of the ships and the scattering of the clans has left only a small “priesthood” who try to continue the work of the Shrouded Emperor…

Unfortunately, the Emperor has been broken down to key component parts and these are revered and “listened” to by the dwarves seeking divine inspiration and instruction – things the disassembled emperor cannot provide. The components themselves are scattered throughout this area in various displays. Made of gold, artificial gems, and smaller glowing gems, these components are a treasure in and of themselves, even ignoring the cultural relevance to the Coalbone dwarves or the technological information that might be devised from them.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.