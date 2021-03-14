(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 55

Carrion up the Reik & The Missing Children of Regendorf

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 63

Larry [Mercenary Captain] – I 58

Othmar [Spy] – I 56

Brother Nate [Witch Hunter] – I 54

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Karl Morgenthau [Artillerist] – I 45

Selling the Blue Flame proves to be problematic, but the skill and expertise of the party’s Fence keeps them from getting shafted or worse, ambushed for the gem while in Altdorf. A number of false leads are discarded and two near-sales are avoided because they appear to be scams.

While in Altdorf, they gain audience with The Grand Theogonist, Yorri XV (whom they met and aided back in Session 32). They almost don’t make it to the meeting when it is discovered that they have brought a relic of chaos into the Grand Temple of Sigmar – a number of official witch hunters, grand templars of the Order of the Fiery Heart, and a few high-ranking priests of Sigmar surround them and have to be talked down about this relic – the very reason they have come to see the Grand Theogonist.

Yori examines the artifact without touching it and inquires as to its source and what attempts have been made to destroy it. Finally he pronounces that it is quite “new” for an artifact of chaos and likely the only way to destroy it is upon the forge where it was wrought – probably within the charcoal-pit of the hogmother.

Continuing with the head of the flail sealed in a waxed sack, in a nailed-shut heavy wooden coffer bolted to the floor of the battle-wagon, the group continues to Kemperbad. En route they find themselves unable to resist the wiles of a tavern for the night (few have the constitution to sleep in a wagon with the chaos flail head screaming like a starving baby).

At the inn they run into the Kislevite bounty hunter from the Three Feathers, Ursula. Now heading to Kislev themselves, they travel with her for a short while and get the run down of Kislevite politics & ethnic groups.

Finally arriving in Kemperbad, they again almost run afoul of other criminal groups in their attempts to sell the Blue Flame (including a cult of either fake Shallyans, or Shallyans more interested in acquiring the stone than paying for it). But with the assistance of the Miragliano crime family they get rid of it (with Luigi Miragliano planning to hang on to it for a while in order to put together a little “museum” in the city where he can show of his might and riches to other visiting criminals).

And then we deal with the Bawdy Countess – which is nowhere to be found within the Blucher company holdings. And herr Blucher is off in Bogenhafen (or elsewhere) on Steinhager business… but the older merchant who worked as his front man when the group was in town last time is eager to appease them when confronted with a veritable wall of templars lead by Larry, Gottlieb, and backed up by Golthog.

And so we are introduced to the Two Bawdy Countesses, a much larger riverboat that stinks of lanolin from years of shipping sheep to and from the spring festivals.

Along with their spare pilot, their battlewagon and the small squad of mercenaries, they haul ass back to Delberz in order to find the hogmother’s forge and get rid of this screaming flail head once and for all.

But at the hogmother’s burned-out home they found someone had dug out the charcoal pit in their absence, and what appeared to be an anvil was pulled out of the pit, loaded onto a wagon, and taken away. The wagon tracks lead back to Grusligdorf before joining the general traffic – but asking around everyone remembered the three recent strange visitors to town – the group itself, the team of templars they had encountered here… and the Baron Lord Enum – the baron of Regensdorf.