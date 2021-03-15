The Mocking Crypts (300 dpi promotional)

Believed to be an alternate entrance into the Sentinel’s Depths, the Mocking Crypts received their name because of the massive enchanted marble doors that remain sealed to those who wish to plunder them or to use the entrance to access the Sentinel’s Depths beyond. The doors are carved into the form of a massive demonic bull’s head that seems to be laughing at those who would try to force their way in. Access is exit-only (the doors swing open easily when pushed from within and reclose pushing aside everything that’s been used to hold them open in the past) unless those who approach from outside bear the Emerald Key of Lavot, cast knock or a similar spell such as door control, and kneel before the portal holding the key aloft.

The Mocking Crypts (1200 dpi)

Within there are a strange mix of crypts – niches large and small containing sarcophagi, coffers of remains, urns of ashes, and in chamber 8 a number of floor-to-ceiling ashlar columns each containing four sets of human remains squeezed tightly into the space within. On the upper left corner of the map (connected to area 10) is a passage that leads gradually downwards into the Sentinel’s Depths.

The Mocking Crypts (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 6,000 pixels (20 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,400 pixels wide or 2,800 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!