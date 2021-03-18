Circle on the Shore (300 dpi promotional)

As crashing thunder competes with the waves against the rocks below, a white flash of lightning illuminates the circle of druids coming out of the cliffside cavern and beginning their rituals among the standing stones that are soaked with water from the churning sky above and sea below.

Circle on the Shore (1200 dpi)

In the dark of the stormy night the flashes of lightning seem to illuminate inhuman faces – wolves, bears, and horned things less identifiable as the robes drop to the ground – some caught in the storm winds to fly away like strange bats in the night. And then the blood of their sacrifice is like a black ink across the stones.

Circle on the Shore (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

