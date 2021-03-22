Mausoleum of the Last Castellan (300 dpi promotional)

With the execution of the four princes of Pantesh at the hands of the false emperor of Zorisz, Pantesh became a satrapy of the crumbling empire – rules from afar by the cabal of desert sorceresses that were propping up the ancient imperial line. A series of castellans were appointed to govern the palace of Pantesh. In their own subversive manner, they continued the policies of the princes of old while paying lip service to Zorisz and concealing much smaller tithes claiming bad harvests, poor trade, and natural disasters – and at least once handing over the entire year’s tithe to “pirates” (Panteshi fishermen).

This continued through eight different castellans over the years until the final collapse of Zorisz and Pantesh itself (due to a lack of tax revenue, poor governance, and the collapse of trade in the wake of the death throws of Zorisz). The last castellan of Pantesh was lost when the city was sacked by the vampire lord Rhosvi Zalzask, and his body was never recovered. The survivors of Pantesh sealed his family mausoleum quietly and never mentioned the fact that the last castellan was not interred within.

Now with Pantesh rebuilt, one of the vampiric counts under lord Rhosvi Zalzask has taken an interest in the mausoleum and has sent treasure hunters to seek out something within – but the depths of the mausoleum are both flooded and infested by some foul denizens that have chewed through the wet stonework. And of course, this vampire count does bear a resemblance to the lost castellan…

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,900 pixels (33 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,310 pixels wide or 4,620 pixels wide, respectively.

