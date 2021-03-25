Once an important city-state of law, Nadsokor is now a massive open sewer, ruined, collapsed, filthy, and foul. Unfortunately close to the Forest of Troos, the farmers of Nadsokor began harvesting food from that blighted place and the city was beset by plagues… to save themselves from the plagues, the people of Nadoskor turned to the Dukes of Chaos who “purified” the city with the scouring flames of Checkalakh the Burning God. Regretting this choice, they turned back to the gods of Law, who “blessed” the city by sealing the burning god in the sewers and basements of the city. The surviving populace left for other city-states, but the poor, the lame, and the sick were turned away. They returned to Nadsokor and thus it became the City of Beggars.

Nadoskor – City of Beggars (click for 1200 dpi PNG)

I drew this map based on the structure originally drawn by Mark Ryberg for the “Atlas of the Young Kingdoms, Vol 1” (published in 1996 for the Stormbringer RPG). This takes his lovely 1/3 page illustration (I love his city illustrations throughout the book) and blows the whole thing up to be a ledger-sized poster-map. I took a few liberties with the map, adding another triangular temple on the upper left, and generally ignoring the description of the buildings being almost all the same pre-plague (while suitable for a city of Law, it was just too boring to contemplate drawing hundreds of the same base building).

For more information about Nadsokor, check out Chaosium’s Atlas of the Young Kingdoms, volume 1 – and of course the original source material in the Elric saga, especially The Vanishing Tower where the city is described looking “more like a badly kept graveyard than a city. Towers tottered, houses were half-collapsed, the walls were broken.”

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!