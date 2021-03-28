Ashlord’s Fall (300 dpi promotional)

Somewhere near the bottom of this dungeon is the Ashlord’s staff. At least, that’s what the scrolls you recovered from the cave full of ember zombies seem to indicate. The Ashlord himself is obviously long gone from this world – an everburning lich isn’t something that just stops making public appearances.

The dungeon itself is centred around a 40 foot square shaft that descends about 80 feet from the balcony at the top level to the fiery glowing 12 foot hemisphere at the bottom. The Ashlord’s minions seem immortal in their way – their bodies slowly crumbling to ash when slain and then reforming within d4+1 hours in a flash of flames.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

