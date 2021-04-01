Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back a workshop design meant as a fill-in for various shops in a fantasy city.

Here we have a floorplan for a typical fantasy city storefront – a store to do your shopping in front, a workshop behind it to produce the goods being sold (with a small strong room for storing finished goods and expensive components when the shop is closed) and residential space for the shop owner(s) upstairs. There’s also a basement (accessed through a trap door in the workshop) where generic stock, overstock, and extra materials are stored. This is distinctly a fantasy setting design, where there is a lot more space for both goods and for the workshop space itself than you would find in a typical structure of this kind in a more realistic setting.

Workshop and Store

While this is the standard assumption for most fantasy storefronts – the majority of actual medieval and Roman era storefronts didn’t include the front room where shopping could be done. They would open their shuttered windows when they open and customers would shop through those windows, never entering the building proper. Workshops where this wouldn’t work well (blacksmiths for instance) would have the customers walk into the workshop directly to deal with the smith.

Normally I just make up store structures on the fly instead of mapping them out like this, but there’s been a lot of requests for these because of my monthly series of Inns & Taverns.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).

