Twilight Descent (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Ancient stairs wind down into this semi-covered hole where the sun never shines. At one time a descent into old tombs and crypts, it has now become the dwelling of a scavenging tribe of subhuman morlocks – descendants of the peoples who once sealed their dead away in this very hole.

Twilight Descent (1200 dpi)

Stairs descend from the surface to the base of the hole. If assumed to be directly representational illustrations of stairs, they descend some 45 feet or so from the surface. The walls of the hole at the bottom are pierced in several places by both human sized cave entrances and a number of smaller holes for the morlocks to watch for invaders.

These same stairs split on their way down – one set circling the central stone to the bottom, the other set following the wall of the hole through to several old caves cut into the stone and collapsing completely before reaching the final tomb which is about 15 feet above the bottom of the hole.

Twilight Descent (1200 dpi – no grid)

The tombs themselves are generally avoided by the residents who remain in awe of their ancestors. A few “holy folk” and those touched by the ancestors are willing to enter these places, and a few even live in the upper areas among the long-desiccated dead.

This map was drawn based on a request by Jared Boles on Patreon. Patrons at the $2.50 level per map and up are occasionally invited to make suggestions and requests for upcoming maps on the blog, such as this one.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

