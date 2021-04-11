Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back a true classic – one of the very first dungeons from the blog…

Let’s set the wayback machine for 2009. The One Page Dungeon Contest is taking submissions, and I figured I would give it a shot. I tried and tried to draw a decent isometric map for the tomb idea I had, but I just couldn’t get it to work. So instead I finally surrendered to my lack of cartographic skills and drew a simple overhead map.

The Original Tomb of Dûrahn Oakenshield

I topped it off by using a horribly derivative name for the dwarf entombed therein (I hadn’t read the Hobbit since I was ten or twelve or so, and only re-read it in 2010, where my embarrassment over this naming faux-pas became acute).

Having improved my skills slightly in the seven years since that first attempt, I finally pulled out the old tomb map and redrew it according to my original vision in a proper isometric view that really shows off the way the upper chamber looks down over the entrance room and the platform therein in 2016

Return to Durahn’s Tomb

And today I get to re-release it under the free commercial license. Have fun with it!

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that only the isometric version of this map is included in this commercial use license – and that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.

