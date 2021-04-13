Tags
Tarsakh sits along a quiet stretch the Flatbrong Beck, well enough south of the Azurewood Hills so as to not be bothered by the various dangers of that region. It is a small farming community watched over by the hillside Tarsakh manor.
This area was “reclaimed” from the Azurewood a few generations ago, and there are a few reminders nearby of that provenance. There are old elven ruins and a set of caves that were once home to elven slave beasts in the woods near the manor, and occasionally electrum coins, buckles, and bits of gear can be found in the Flatbrong working their way down from the hills and old battlefields.
There are several smaller and hardier farming encampments within a day’s walk of Tarsakh – small walled compounds where extended families work their free lands without having to tithe to the manor. Most of these bring grain to Tarsack’s mill and then bring home flour, and leave word at the temple as to what stocks they have a surplus of and what they are needing for the coming year.
The lord of Tarsakh Manor, Molero Furium, tithes well to the temple and maintains a small number of men at arms to help rally the townfolk in times of crisis. Generally this means guards on the bridge and posted at the manor looking down over the town when there’s been unrest or unwelcome guests – or the full retreat of all townfolk into the manor compound when more dangerous situations arise.
This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.
Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).
Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.
Kevin Campbell said:
Hey D. Really liking the colors! Would be sweet to see the fields a light straw color, or something. Constructive criticism – Shadows on the buildings are not consistent. I know, I’m a shadow Nazi. Maybe lay a pen on your drawings to represent sunlight. The side of the roofs that are nearest the pen will be light, the other side dark. Like the pen is a flashlight.
Simon Landmine said:
I really like that little village!
(And, unlike some village plans, it’s got pretty wide applicability, and would also work in the ‘Rifts’ setting that I’m thinking of doing something with.)
Is there any recommended scale for the hexes, or is it a case of ‘magnify as required’?
intrepidgm said:
Fantastic and great backstory. Scale? My guess is 30′ hexes.
IntrepidGM said:
Dyson Logos said:
Honestly, I was thinking about 4 hexes to the handwave.
If we assume the smallest farmhouse is 10′ x 10′ AND that everything is set to a specific scale instead of being representational of general size and position (which is generally a highly ridiculous assumption for one of my maps), then the hexes are probably 40 feet across.
If you want to do the same thing, but using the manor house as the setpiece for the scale instead of the smallest house, then maybe 60 or 70 feet per hex?
But 4 hexes to the handwave seems to work best.
Simon Landmine said:
Yeah, four hexes to the handwave would work nicely. Thanks!
DDOCentral said:
