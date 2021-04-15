Tarsakh Manor Grounds (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Sitting on the hill overlooking Tarsakh Village, Tarsakh Manor is home to Molero Furium who tithes well to the temple in town and maintains a small number of men at arms to help rally the townfolk in times of crisis. Generally this means guards on the bridge and posted at the manor looking down over the town when there’s been unrest or unwelcome guests – or the full retreat of all townfolk into the manor compound when more dangerous situations arise.

Tarsakh Manor Grounds (1200 dpi)

This map covers the grounds of Tarsakh Manor and details of the ground floor of the manor house and outbuildings. The manor is on an incline with the back yard and gardens higher than the front (thus the stairs up to the front door). The outer wall is 12 feet tall and made of thick stone blocks. Outbuildings include the gardener’s house, guard house, and a coach house. A path leads out the back of the property to the woods and through to the old elven ruins beyond. Outside the wall at the edge of the woods is the Tarsakh graveyard – although the current plan is to have the new graveyard closer to the temple and use this one for the family of the manor.

Tarsakh Manor Grounds (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.