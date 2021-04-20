Tags
Dungeon, Dungeons & Dragons, Fantasy, Isometric, Labyrinth Lord, Maps, Old School Essentials, OSE, OSR, RPG, Weird, Weird Fantasy
“If you’ve done 6 impossible things this morning,
why not round it off with a fetchquest at Escherways,
the Dungeon at the End of the Universe?”
This is what happens when the lich lord fails to follow the Ikea directions for the flat-packed dungeon assembly. There are multiple places in this dungeon where you can climb up three flights of stairs only to finish off in the same room you started in. Or turn the corner and find yourself in a room 10 feet lower than the one you started in.
I can’t stress this enough – I say it about my dungeon maps in general, but seriously – DO NOT SHOW THIS MAP TO THE PLAYERS. Do not draw it for them, do not present it through a VTT with fog of war, etc. Describe it and if the players want a map they draw it themselves. Then they can look bewildered as they discover that two parallel corridors 20 feet apart finish 10 feet apart in the next room over. Or that they can chose to get from room A to room B by either going up stairs, or downstairs (hint: it is less work to use the down stairs when given this choice).
Obviously this is the kind of place where you go looking for the Mc(Escher)Guffin that exists outside of time and space as we know it – that can open doors to other realms, or seal them. And don’t forget the lich who can’t follow Ikea directions, but does still know a bunch of high level spells.
Now imagine that the lich cast Guards and Wards in here…
The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!
Shelby said:
VTT be damned, make the players map!
K said:
Hey D. Besides being a shadow Nazi, back in the day, when I was doing flat dungeons, I had been prompted by your “13 stairs” comment. And now I’m a stair Nazi. I love this. If I wasn’t moving, it would be fun to do in 3D. If you are going Escher on us, take it one (or two) step further.
Simon Landmine said:
I’m reminded of my first attempt with isometric paper, about thirty-five years ago. Except that wasn’t intentional, and didn’t work out anywhere near as well as this! 😀 I think I’d have trouble drawing this without channeling Bowie in Labyrinth!
toptobottom121 said:
When a person feels that they have a certain type of problem present inside their house and they want to get it fixed, they are always anticipating best services in order to know that their house is perfectly safe and secure for them. People often Google words like home inspection services near me to know if they have a reliable source working near them which can provide them the best services available in the market. They also tend to rely on positive word of mouth from their close ones or relatives to check if they have taken these services before and how their experience was. It is always advisable for you in any case that you should opt for certified home inspections so that you should know that the person coming inside your house is qualified, certified and reliable and you can trust them. We, at Top to Bottom Services, are proud to say that we have all of this and more in the box for you so book an inspection today and leave the rest to us.
toptobottom121 said:
There are many problems encountered by residents while living in a house which depicts that the house needs immediate care. Suppose the residents of your house are developing allergic reactions which makes our safe space at home a little hard to live. Home is a place where a person comes after a tiring day but what if he is not getting peace at his own place, what should he do then? A professional home inspection is always needed in order to make sure that the house where we are living is safe from all the toxins that may affect our health and all other factors that could cause damage to our property which was built with love and a huge amount of our savings. If you suspect something is present in your house causing your family to develop allergic reactions like stuffiness of nose or sneezing, coughing etc, call top to bottom services today and we will make sure to provide you a thorough home mold inspection in order to be sure if this is the problem that has been affecting you or there is something more grave present inside your house that needs immediate attention.
toptobottom121 said:
It is a common known fact now that radon is a very harmful gas which can get trapped inside our house and then our lungs if inhaled for a longer period of time and it has known to cause lung cancer in non-smokers. In fact, it is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. Due to this reason and as stated by EPA, radon exposure leading to lung cancer takes around 21000 lives annually which is a very alarming figure and this is the reason that without radon testing, home inspection is incomplete. When a person is looking for a successful home inspection which will make it easy for him to understand what is wrong with his house and what measures should be taken in order to get rid of the problems found, he looks around for a best home inspector to do it for him, he searches words like inspectors near me in order to find a best options ar at least some good options to choose from, but we have made it easy for you. At Top to Bottom Services, we ensure that you get the best home inspector who will help you throughout the process and will familiarize you with what is happening and deliver maximum satisfaction. You should put 5% of your trust in us and we will gain the 95% back.
toptobottom121 said:
When it comes to our homes and their safety, we always want the best. This condition can be applied anywhere and you will not be surprised to see that this is actually the truth. So if we put the inspection of our house in this list, it is obvious that we want quality home inspections which will ensure that we are free from all the problems by the end of the whole procedure, no matter how many sessions it takes. Usually it’s just one inspection but when there is an issue detected which needs more than one day or requires follow up tests, it can take some time hence we should be confident about the person or company we have chosen to proceed further with the whole process. If a person is looking for a home inspection company that will help him get rid of all the problems related to his house, he definitely wants the best. If he searches words like residential home inspectors near me and is unable to decide from a number of options, we are here to make it easy for you. At Top to Bottom Services, there are a number of warranties and guarantees that will assure you that we are in safe hands and your investment on your dear house and the trust you have put in us will not go wasted.
toptobottom121 said:
As much as home inspections are important,commercial property inspection also holds a vast importance as offices are considered to be the second place where people spend most of the time in a day. It is very important to get the place inspected thoroughly as EPA reported around 21000 deaths annually due to radon exposure which causes lung cancer in non-smokers. Radon inspection cost is nothing as compared to the price you will have to pay when prolonged radon exposure will result in causing major health issues. Radon is a colorless odorless gas present in the air all around us in trace amounts but it becomes a hazard when it gets entrapped inside the house and the residents of the house are exposed to it. The safe levels of radon as suggested by EPA is 4pCi/l and the amount more than it is alarming and you need to install a radon mitigation system at your commercial property as soon as possible.