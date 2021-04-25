Tomb of Namotos the Flawless (low-res promo)

Someone has found the location of the ancient tomb of one of the early emperors of Zorisz – Namotos the Flawless. This tomb predates the massive tomb structures of ancient Zorisz and is not built into one of the immense landmark pyramidal tomb structures of the late empire. The tomb was cut into the side of a valley, expanding on an existing cave that had been used by prehistoric Zorites for the quiet burial of their priests. These ancient crypts remain at the very back of Namotos’ tomb, although the ancient priests here were replaced with wax-sealed sarcophagi containing effigies of the elder priests.

Like many valleys in the region, the tomb valley resists scrying attempts – thus the team that found this tomb had to do it by exploring every nook and cranny and searching for sealed construction or secret doors. When they did finally find the entrance to the tomb, it was sealed by a massive stone plug that was then pulled away to get at the contents. Servants and porters of that party have returned to town with stories of the plug being moved and the ancient tomb discovered with a number of nearly-as-ancient grave robbers dead within.

Tomb of Namotos the Flawless (1200 dpi)

The party that opened the tomb came seeking one thing, and supposedly they found it and departed – others say they died within the tomb and never emerged, and yet others that they did leave the tomb only to be struck down by Namotos’ curse shortly thereafter.

But no matter which of those stories you hear, the fact is that every imperial Zorite tomb discovered and sacked in the last few hundred years has been rich in treasures of gold, gems, and secret texts of communions with the ever-living gods of the empire.

Tomb of Namotos the Flawless (1200 dpi – no grid)

It is time to get an expedition together and see what those who found the tomb left behind!

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 12,600 pixels (42 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,940 pixels wide or 5,880 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!