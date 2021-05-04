Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today is a great coincidence – the patrons have voted for one of the few maps I’ve drawn with a distinct Star Wars vibe (although to be fair, I think I was mostly thinking of old 40k battlezones) – Landing Facility Lambda-Bravo

Landing Facility (with grids)

Originally I was envisioning a small landing craft area for a WH40K Dark Heresy game, but I was also thinking (at least subconsciously at first) of the abandoned supply facility that recurs in the first season of Star Wars Rebels

I’ve produced multiple versions of it with various amounts of gridding (because so many of you seem to love the grid).

Landing Facility (partial grid)

However, no matter how much I tried to make it feel WH40K to me, when I look at the two circular pads, all I end up thinking of is many an hour spent playing one of the many Ratchet & Clank video games on the PS2…

Landing Facility (no grid)

And, if you like maps like the Temple of the Four Gods and the other free maps offered here, please check out my Patreon Campaign where you can help to keep these maps coming!

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.

