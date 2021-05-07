Ancient temples to dreaming gods that predate Great Zorisz can be found scattered around the hinterlands of the Principalities of Black Sphinx Bay. Forgotten in the jungles and swamps east of Khalefteg is this sturdy structure dedicated to a once-popular local toad-like goddess of leadership, rain, and nature.

Lost Reliquary (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

The statue of the toad-goddess was torn out of the structure by explorers from Holy Zorisz during the heyday of the empire. The rest of the sturdy structure was left alone for the elements to take care of (seeing some irony in the rains washing away the temple as it is reclaimed by nature). What the explorers did not find at the time is a set of secret stairs leading down to the reliquary of the old temple.

Lost Reliquary (1200 dpi)

But hunting through the once-secret codices of the Emerald Hawk society, an old map of the locations of the seven temples to the goddess Mara has been found, and it indicates the method to open the secret door into the reliquary beneath… and it appears that the Emerald Hawk society was unaware that they had this treasure map in their possession.

Lost Reliquary (1200 dpi – no grid)

So now we set forth into the swamps and jungles to find this temple again, and to see what treasures prompted the crafting of a secret vault beneath it.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 17,100 pixels (57 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,990 pixels wide or 7,980 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.