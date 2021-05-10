While a number of the old shaft tombs of the Etturan Dynasty have been found and explored, there is one that remains a well-kept secret amongst sages, masters of dark arts, and the few adventurers who have been there. Possibly the original shaft tomb of the dynasty, or perhaps a strange discovery that became the inspiration for the ones to come – the Bottomless Tombs seem to have earned their name.

The Bottomless Tombs – Part 4 (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Starting about 20 feet below the lowest crypts of level 3 of the shaft tombs, the shaft itself is engulfed in an area of magical darkness that extends roughly one hundred feet before emerging into this lower tier. This tier is home to a small group of aranea and morlocks who have access to an underground river on this level. The river brings fish as well as mud that is used to cultivate mushrooms in the attached cave.

The Bottomless Tombs – Part 4 (1200 dpi)

The dwellers of this level maintain a large (and sticky) set of nets that they suspend between the two upper archways into the shaft. Objects (and people) caught in these nets are lowered to the main access fifteen feet below where they are collected, examined, and if edible prepared for dinner.

The Bottomless Tombs – Part 4 (1200 dpi – no grid)

The lowest section of crypts on this level are the arenea nesting area – able to walk up and down the walls of the shaft, they have no issues travelling to this area that keeps their nests safe even from their half-elven morlock allies.

