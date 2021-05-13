Tarsakh Manor – Upper Floors (300dpi promo – no commercial license)

Today’s map is the final stage of last month’s Tarsakh Village & Tarsakh Manor. On the left is the second floor of Tarsakh Manor and on the right is the upper floor / attics.

Tarsakh Manor – Upper Floors (1200 dpi)

The left side of the second floor is the servants wing while the majority of the floor is bedrooms, a small library with stairs to the attics, and a weird sort of rummage room in the wing full of shelves, boxes, and a ladder to the attic.

Tarsakh Manor – Upper Floors (1200 dpi – no grid)

The top floor is mostly storage with a small bedroom with a number of bookshelves in it and a secret door from the bedroom to the attic in the wing.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.