The Ashen Mountain appears to be a typical collapsed volcano cone… except there is no volcano. The mountain was half melted and torn down in divine anger for it was once the base of the Archons of Behemoth who dared to capture not one but five divinities and chain them with hideous magics to “milk” them for their divine potency. Now the Archons are long destroyed, their machineries slagged, and their base torn asunder.

Exploring the Ashen Mountain finds a number of small caves and remnants of underground passages and chambers. But one cave leads deeper into the mountain and in turn to one of the chambers where the Archons once distilled the essence of gods. Even a drop or two of these ancient essences can bring about great change in one who willingly takes them in… but these changes are probably not healthy for these last essences were drawn from a dying god of suffering, transformation, and disease.

And what strange guardians were left behind by these beings who once challenged the gods themselves?

This map was another experiment with hexagonal chambers and caves. I’ll probably do a few more in this vein as I’m enjoying the theme and breaking from a strict use of the grid.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

