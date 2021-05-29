It was a rough winter here in Dyson-land, and a lot has suffered through it – I’m still behind on drawing maps (I’m releasing them as fast as I draw them instead of being a month ahead as I usually am), and who knows how many emails I’ve failed to respond to… (well, Google knows, and it is in the thousand+ range now)

So today I put the time in to finally update the Maps Archive and the Commercial Maps Archive. I updated the Commercial Maps Archive at the end of 2020 as I assembled the annual commercial maps pack, but the main maps archive had been ignored since November.

Main Maps Archive – 992 Maps

Commercial Maps Archive – 410 Maps

That’s a lot of maps.

Please enjoy responsibly!