(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 60

Something Rotten in Kislev

Gottlieb [Witch Hunter] – I 63

Larry [Mercenary Captain] – I 58

Othmar [Assassin] – I 56

Brother Nate [Witch Hunter] – I 54

Wilfried [Templar] – I 53

Karl [Artillerist] – I 45

The scene is set. The area of battle agreed upon. The terrain scouted. The battle lines assembled.

Then Larry punches Father Bear.

In the face.

HARD.

And the battle is over.

The Leshy is less than impressed, having lost his bet with the Vodyanoy. But a deal is a deal…

He summons forth a bird and hands it to the party… squished by his massive hands.



So he summons a second bird with a massive eye for a head and gives it to Larry. Not knowing what to do with the bird, the Leshy finally explains it (as you would explain something incredibly simple to a small child). “Just whisper Georgiy’s name and the bird will go find him, and then he’ll come to you… (if he knows what’s good for him). Hope you lose the damned thing. Serve you right.”

And sure enough, within a minute of whispering his name to the bird, the bird returns to Larry and almost immediately Georgiy Pyotrovich comes out of the bushes about 25 yards away.

Georgiy is a hermit in his late 30s – clad only in hair and dirt, always crouched like an animal. He is incredibly timid and does not speak. It takes significant effort, patience, and the assistance of Georgiy’s father to establish trust.

Then the game of charades begins. He warns them of several monsters (beastmen most likely) in the woods in and around a circle of stones, along with a much more powerful leader and some sort of foul thing that either grows or arrives at the beck and call of the leader.

With his guidance, they engage the Oddsocks Protocols and head into the deep woods to find the beastmen and end their reign of terror over the simple folk of Voltsara and their idiot Vladely Ivan Ilyitch Hertzen.

In the manner that this party operates, it isn’t long before they are hunting down the beastman picket and smashing into the beastmen encampment – somewhat surprised that there are only four beastmen (as Georgiy had indicated) and then facing a true Chaos Warrior – blessed by the fell power of Khorne and aided by a summoned demon with a terrible demonic blade.

As Gottlieb engages the chaos warrior in a series of attacks and parries, Larry steps in and uses “Operation BearPunch” and deals a ridiculous 27 damage to the chaos warrior, felling the fiend instantly and also releasing the summoned demon that served him.

And all eyes turned to the trap door on the outskirts of the circle of standing stones (that look remarkably like ancient pillars) that the demon and Chaos Warrior had ascended from…