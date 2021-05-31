The Oaklans Cove Monoliths (300 dpi promotional)

The coast of Zochlostug is notoriously rough and set with cliffs between 40 and 150 feet tall – even the port of the capital is set on cliffs with the docks and piers lashed to the cliffsides and cargo and passengers brought up to the city through a series of caves both natural and constructed. Oaklans Cove is another small beach set into an overhang where the cliff tops are about fifty feet above the Zorisz. At the top of the cliff, set about 300 feet back, are a pair of massive grey stone monoliths, cut and smoothed, towering 60 feet above the small hill they sit upon. Not quite aligned with these two monoliths are a series of twelve smaller round pillars of the same grey stone that start at a cave on the small beach and extend out into the water.

The Oaklans Cove Monoliths (1200 dpi)

The smaller pillars were once the anchors for a dock along the Zorisz, but the old wood and rope is long gone. At the back of the cove beach are a number of small caves that lead to a larger flooded cave in turn. One of these caves (in line with the beach pillars) has been enlarged and smoothed and a stone walkway has been built above the waterline in the flooded cavern. In turn this walkway leads to a small three-level structure cut into the stone that culminates in a pair of ladders that lead into the upper monoliths which have secret doors that can be opened from within (there is no trigger to open the doors from the outside of the monoliths).

The Oaklans Cove Monoliths (1200 dpi – no grid)

Currently, the structure and the monoliths have been claimed by a cult of an ancient water god that predates the old Zoriszian dynasties. They mark their way and indicate their presence with the symbol of their church – the cerulean bivalve (drawn with two blue dots over the icon). They make sacrifices to their water god by chaining sacrifices to the deepest of the pillars in the river, where they have to swim or grasp the pillar to keep their head above water. Few survive the night.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 19,200 pixels (64 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 4,480 pixels wide or 8,960 pixels wide, respectively.

