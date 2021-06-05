Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back a hexmap from 2018.

Occasionally when delving through archaic tomes about the prehuman denizens of the world, one comes across references to the Lost City of the Naga Queens somewhere around the Donon Basin. The city is supposedly home to arcane technologies that the Naga Queens once used to attempt to wrest domination of this world from the elven empire.

Lost City of the Naga Queens

Turns out the Nagas never lost it – the defensive energy screen is still in effect, held in place by the pylons their servants maintain to keep the city safe. They just prefer that everyone else forget about the place so they can go about their business. The energy screen protects the city from scrying, teleportation, and from being accessed via other dimensions or planes.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the "RELEASE THE KRAKEN" initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I'm able to make this map free for commercial use also. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution ("Cartography by Dyson Logos" or "Maps by Dyson Logos").



Since this map includes the name on the map itself, you are free to use the name in your products along with the map (or feel free to edit it out!)

