(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 61

Something Rotten in Kislev

Gottlieb [Witch Hunter] – I 63

Larry [Mercenary Captain] – I 58

Othmar [Assassin] – I 56

Brother Nate [Witch Hunter] – I 54

Wilfried [Templar] – I 53

Karl [Artillerist] – I 45

The trap door leads down… down to some ancient buried structure dating back to the Dwarf-Elf wars some 4,500 years ago.

While exhibiting dwarven construction, the masonry appears to have been mostly covered with crude plaster which in turn bears various bits of graffiti, likely goblin in origin.

The spiral stairs lead down to a circular chamber with a transluscent 6’ diameter hemisphere on a raised platform in the centre. The ghost of a dwarf recognizes the dwarven blade Barrakul in Larry’s hands and greets Larry as “Dwarf-Friend” and asks for his help ridding the ancient dwarven temple of the centuries of filth within.

Around the circular chamber are five side chambers behind archways – one archway is clear of obstruction and the other four have been bricked over, although two of them have been breached recently, with stone bricks littering the floor.

Each of the sealed and once-sealed chambers appears to be a tomb for important (and quite dead) goblins. The fifth chamber looks like it might have once been a shrine, but has been stripped of all valuables and religious artifacts some ages ago.

The first breached chamber is supernaturally dark and cold – Nathandar’s magical sense and undead lore indicates that supernatural creatures dwell within, and immediately erects a zone of life to keep them pushed to the back of the chamber. A mass of ghostly goblins tries to attack the rest of the group as they enter, but held back by the zone of life these spectral greenskins quickly dissipate when struck by the party’s magic blades. A small amount of goblin funerary treasure is recovered from the bier of Zoobag the Great. The tomb of Dunggrub the Spellchucker is even less interesting – the goblin wizard left on the bier having no treasure to speak of.

Shagrack Toad-Eater was at least interred with a number of skeletal goblin guards, but again the zone of life kept them at bay (although their frightful presence sent Karl and Gottlieb running from the tombs) and Nathander then collected the Ring of Enchanted Jade found upon the undecomposed corpse of the toad-eater.

Running from the tomb complex, Karl Morganthau discovered a small team of Kislevite rangers in the clearing. They had come to the sounds of the earlier fighting and were both horrified to have found the beastman camp, and gleeful that the beasts had all been destroyed. Until they saw Gottlieb in the Chaos Warrior’s armour. Then it became a game of convincing them that they should fetch help to vaquish the chaos warrior that Karl was “keeping” under the trap door.

Meanwhile, the final shrine was full of foul molds and fungi and no treasure worth mentioning.

Once the Kislevites were gone, the team returned to Voltsara, reported their success to Herzen and then returned to report back to Bogdanov at the Tsar’s palace in Kislev. Bogdanov essentially shrugged off their success and immediately send them off to the steppes – to a colony in the Wheatlands called Chernozavtra where they are to seek out Gurthgano Gorthaudh and tell him “Sulring Durgul is involved in Bolgasgrad”.