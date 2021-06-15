Ancient temples to dreaming gods that predate Great Zorisz can be found scattered around the hinterlands of the Principalities of Black Sphinx Bay. The rotten jungles and swamps east of Khalefteg are home to many such ancient structures. This temple structure has been significantly worn down by the current occupants – leaving no sign of whom or what was worshipped here in antiquity.

The Dragon Temple (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

The current inhabitants of the temple are a pair of black dragons who hatched nearby. They wind around and sit atop the four 10′ diameter pillars on the hottest days of the year, but generally sleep within the old temple structure – usually sliding down into the deeper level through the 20′ galleries in the main chamber. The lower level structure is connected to an ancient cave system which in turn exits in the steep stony bank of a river a few miles away.

The Dragon Temple (1200 dpi)

The dragons have removed any sign of who or what used to be worshipped here by rubbing the walls as they move, sharpening their mighty claws, or in extreme cases through their acid – a local village has taken this hint that the dragons would rather be worshipped themselves instead. Trinkets and small treasures are left between the central pillars atop the temple for the twin masters which they in turn bring down into the lower level of the temple to decorate the main chamber there. More “serious” treasure they stash in the back of the largest cave in the cavern system.

The Dragon Temple (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

