The old mansion has gone by many names over the years – originally Tudor Mansion, it has also gone by Tudor Close, Tudor Hall, Arlington Grange, Boddy Manor, & Boddy Mansion depending on the owners and era. But regardless of the name, the owner is dead and laying at the bottom of the stairs… and one of the guests at the party is the murderer!

Clue Mansion (300dpi promotional)

The manor itself is a very strange design, with passages and corridors between each room on the ground floor. The main entrance hall leads almost immediately to the stairs – a grand staircase leading up to the upper floor with a smaller staircase leading down to the basement (both of which will be detailed in a future release). Clockwise around the manor starting with the entrance hall we have the Lounge, Dinning Room, Kitchen, Ball Room, Conservatory, Billiard / Game Room, Library, and Study.

Interestingly, four of the rooms include secret doors that lead to passages in the basement that don’t actually access the basement, but come up at the opposite corner of the mansion.

Clue Mansion (1200 dpi)

Yes. It is the Cluedo / Clue mansion. Yes, I’m planning on working out an upstairs and basement that match the design and thematics.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

