The awesome Monday Night Doomslakers Crew has pivoted to yet another wonderful piece of old school gaming. This year we’ve played Top Secret 2nd edition (1981), Usagi Yojimbo 1st edition (1997), and now we’re kicking down the doors of Villains & Vigilantes 2nd edition (1982).
Like most non-point-buy superhero RPGs, this involves rolling a bunch of dice on various tables to determine your superpowers and then trying to figure out how they all work together.
Thus, I present my level 1 vigilante, MindWatch
Real Name: Raul Chamgerlain
Side: Good
Age: 19
Weight: 160 lbs
Experience: 0
Level: 1
Training: Strength
Strength: 8
Endurance: 13
Agility: 3 [18 psionic body]
Intelligence: 15
Charisma: 13
Basic Hits: 4
Carrying Capacity: 145 lbs (base)
Base HTH Damage: 1d4
Power Points (Human): 39
Power Points (Psionic Body): 54
Move: 24″
Inventing Points: 1.5
Healing Rate: 1.2
Accuracy Modifier: -4
Damage Modifier: +0
Detect Hidden: 12%
Detect Danger: 16%
Reaction (Good): +1
Reaction (Evil): -1
Hit Mod: (.8)(1.4)(1.2)(.4) [0.54]
Raul has a neurological disorder that keeps him confined to his family home in Louisville. He fights crime by manifesting a red crystal “psionic body” of himself that does all the things that Raul cannot.
The only power Raul has is the ability to manifest this psionic body – all other powers are part of the psionic body itself.
In 1983, MindWatch is a member of the Denizens, a group of strange beginning superheroes operating out of Lousiville, Kentucky. None of the Denizens has met Raul, just MindWatch.
Psionic Body – can project a psionic body by spending 80″ of movement (over multiple turns if needed). The psionic body forms within 6″ of Raul. The psionic body is treated as an Android Body and all the following powers are exclusive to the body (Raul can’t use them without projecting the body first).
+15 Agility
60% Human looking
20% self-repair capability (2 hit points)
Density Adjustment – six different weights available, costs 20″ of movement per category to change density (see density table below).
Absorption Psionic Device – 12 points of invulnerability vs magical and psionic damage sources. This damage is converted into hit points (1/4) and power points (3/4).
Heightened Defense (Skill) – -4 to be hit
Psionics – Psionic Invisibility – PR 1/hour – +1 to hit / -1 to be hit per turn spent invisible – bonus reduced to +1/-1 if position is given away or detect hidden check is made. Only works while it is in effect – afterwards you can see the psionic body on recordings, photos, etc.
Psionics – Ego Whip – Attacks as paralysis ray, PR: 3, 2 x Int range, 3d10 power damage.
Heightened Speed – +900″ movement, +30 initiative
Heightened Expertise – +4 to hit with Ego Whip
|10% Weight
|16 lbs
|BH: 1
|Ag: 24
|HP: 3
|Dmg: +4
|Acc: +4
|Carry: 15lbs
|HTH: 1
|50% Weight
|80 lbs
|BH: 2
|Ag: 20
|HP: 5
|Dmg: +3
|Acc: +3
|Carry: 72 lbs
|HTH: 1d3
|100% Weight
|160 lbs
|BH: 4
|Ag: 18
|HP: 10
|Dmg: +3
|Acc: +3
|Carry: 145 lbs
|HTH: 1d4
|250% Weight
|400 lbs
|BH: 8
|Ag: 16
|HP: 17
|Dmg: +2
|Acc: +2
|Carry: 362 lbs
|HTH: 1d6
|500% Weight
|800 lbs
|BH: 16
|Ag: 14
|HP: 28
|Dmg: +2
|Acc: +1
|Carry: 725 lbs
|HTH: 1d8
|1000% Weight
|1600 lbs
|BH: 32
|Ag: 12
|HP: 56
|Dmg: +2
|Acc: +1
|Carry: 1450 lbs
|HTH: 1d10
naturaltwenty said:
That is an outstanding character! Back in the day (mid 80s) we used to make characters based on ourselves with stats validated by each other to maintain some level of “realism”.
I really liked the figure flats that came with the adventures as well.
When I get back from vacation I’m gonna dig out my V&V stuff and start statting.

Dyson Logos said:
We considered making characters based on ourselves (as recommended in the game), but decided we didn’t want to play the Legion Of Advanced Decrepitude.