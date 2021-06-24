The Six Spires (300 dpi, promotional)

Ancient temples to dreaming gods that predate Great Zorisz can be found scattered around the hinterlands of the Principalities of Black Sphinx Bay. The rotten jungles and swamps east of Khalefteg are home to many such ancient structures. On a dry hill in the depths of the jungle is this massive stone monument cut from the very heart of the hill.

The Six Spires (1200 dpi)

There are six entrances into the base of the structure, five of which lead into the lower chamber – the eastern entrance however leads to stairs up into a small chamber in the middle of the structure and then further to the open space between the six spires above. This upper space is used by lizardfolk druids for their grand rituals.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 11,400 pixels (38 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,660 pixels wide or 5,320 pixels wide, respectively. The colour version is slightly different because I had to stretch the space a bit to fit it on the book, so it is 39 squares wide – so resize it to 2,730 or 5,460 wide.

