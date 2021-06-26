Brewery Ground Floor (300 dpi promo)

This is a massive tavern / brewery / entertainment area in a wonderfully anachronistic modern style – a mix of restaurant, bar, tavern, and on-site brewery with a large yard out back with two stages, a fountain, and many tables to watch the festivities from. There are tables everywhere, large covered outdoor patios, fireplaces for cold winters and chilly evenings, and the “tower” on the upper right side of the complex is full of vats and brewing equipment to keep the venue stocked with beer.

Brewery Ground Floor (1200 dpi)

The main tavern / restaurant is the larger structure on the left, with a central bar, a number of tables, and four fireplaces (as well as an office for the manager). The right hand structure is the brewery and tavern with a much smaller kitchen and a number of private rooms to conduct business or hire adventurers in.

Brewery Ground Floor (1200 dpi – no grid)

This map (and the other floors that will arrive in later posts) was drawn for Clark Peterson where it is called the Blackthorne Brewery. I’ll provide links to where he is using them once they are complete and published.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

