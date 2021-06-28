Brewery Second Floor (300 dpi promotional)

Welcome to the second floor of this massive restaurant / tavern / inn / brewery / entertainment complex! Here we have the upper common room which overlooks the bar below. There is a private meeting room that can be rented out up here as well as the staff area including a common sleeping area and some offices. Stairs behind a curtain in the upper common room lead up to the inn rooms above.

Brewery Second Floor (1200 dpi)

The upper section of the brewery is also a mezzanine looking down over the main floor of the brewery with a door into the brewing and distilling tower where a walkway around the perimeter of the tower overlooking the vats below. The two buildings are connected by a passageway on the ground floor – the roof of which serves as a railed walkway between them on this floor.

Brewery Second Floor (1200 dpi – no grid)

This map (and the other floors that will arrive in later posts) was drawn as Clark Peterson’s Blackthorne Brewery (his rough designs and name used with permission). I’ll provide links to where he is using them once they are complete and published.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

