Every month we go through our back catalog of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are bringing back a moderately large dungeon drawn back in 2014.

The Granite Shore (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

This map was originally inspired by a pair of the entries in the Dungeon of Lost Coppers competition (specifically the entries by Jürgen Mayer and Luka Rejec). But once the initial central area and connecting halls was done, the map just insisted that it keep growing. Even here we have a “mostly” final version because I think there should be some sort of dwarven citadel on the lower-right side of the map.

The Granite Shore (1200 dpi)

The Granite Shore was drawn using a cheap-ass mechanical pencil and a pair of Sakura Micron pens (03 for walls, 01 for hatching, doors and details). In this re-release I went in and darkened some of the lines, tweaked a few settings, and added a rough grid to help gauge distances and sizes.

The Granite Shore (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 200 pixels per square and is 16,800 pixels (84 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 5,880 pixels wide or 11,760 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project. Further, the low-resolution version of the map on the paper background is also clearly marked as having no commercial license.

