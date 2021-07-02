There’s been a lot of talk about Star Frontiers again of late, and I’m planning on running a short series of games of it for my Wednesday Night game slot in a few months (right now we are playing Top Secret, and I’ve got a playtest of James West’s GOZR to run next before bringing in Star Frontiers and then Gang Busters).

But with all that on my mind, I drew a quick Dralasite Doodle today before settling in to work on maps for the afternoon.

I was somewhat surprised to discover that the last time I actually played a campaign of Star Frontiers was a full decade ago now. That’s something that needs correction, ASAP.