The old church sits on a low mound hidden among the white aspen trees that have grown around it and in some cases through the outer stonework of the structure. The House of Githaleon was a place of respite and quiet away from the city, and that feeling is still strong here in the daylight, although the slightest breeze makes the leaves of the aspen clatter and shake, sounding almost like running water from a distance.

When the master of the temple passed on, the church was maintained by a few acolytes for a while, but other tasks and employ ate away at their time and the structure was abandoned to the wilderness.

The Fallen House of Githaleon (300dpi, no commercial license)

To some, the silence of the hilltop ruins is a darker portent. Trails through the trees in winter indicate that something lives within – most believe it to be wild cats, but some are certain that someone lives there with these animals as their companions. A dark druid who watches the city waiting for the opportunity to help the city become like the House of Githaleon – quiet, decaying, and home to nature once again.

The Fallen House of Githaleon (1200 dpi)

Of course, if a druid does indeed live in the old tower above the church, even they know better than to descend beneath the structure to the ancient undercrofts where the old temple master is buried.

The Fallen House of Githaleon (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 14,400 pixels (48 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,360 pixels wide or 6,720 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.